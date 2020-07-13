Body found at Lake Piru, where officials believe actress Naya Rivera drowned

by: Kristina Bravo and Ellina Abovian

A body has been found at Lake Piru Monday morning, days after Ventura County officials believe actress Naya Rivera drowned in the water.

Crews have been searching the site since the 33-year-old “Glee” star disappeared in the lake north of Los Angeles on July 8.

Her 4-year-old son, who was found on a rented boat, told officers that he and his mother went swimming, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy said “his mom never made it out of the water,” Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.

The Sheriff’s Office planned to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

