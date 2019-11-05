Blythe mayor’s race in court on same day as city council election

Voters across the two state went to the polls on Tuesday and one of the most closely watched elections in our area was in Blythe, Georgia in Richmond County.

The top two vote-getters among incumbent Noel Cartagena, Jackie Bartlett, Renee Kaufman, Johnny Parham and Brent weir will be elected to the city council.

Also on Tuesday, Blythe’s mayor and his 2018 opponent went before the Georgia Supreme Court. There is no evidence that the court date falling on election day is anything more than a big coincidence.

Blythe Mayor Philip Stewart and Cynthia Parham, who ran against him, went head to head in court on Tuesday for the second time. Their case has already been heard in a Richmond County trial court. On Tuesday, the case went before the Georgia Supreme Court.

In a 2018 special election , Stewart won by 4 votes. Parham argues some of Stewart’s votes were obtained illegally. John Martin, a man said to be connected to Stewart’s campaign, is facing criminal charges for buying votes and giving alcohol to a minor.

A trial court ruled Parham did not have enough evidence to show the questionable votes would have changed the election outcome so she brought the case before Georgia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The Georgia Supreme Court deadline for Parham v. Stewart is March 2020.

We asked voters if the mayors court case had any impact on Tuesday’s city council election.

“I don’t know about other people, but it didn’t me because I was going to anyway. I feel like it’s my responsibility as a citizen,” says Gail Accerbi.

“I don’t think it made any difference,” says William Dixon. “I think the people that showed out last time, will show up again this time.”

Dixon points out that the the city of Blythe has a weak mayor system.

“We have 4 council members, 4 votes, and the mayor only votes if it is a tie,” which is why Dixon says the city council race is important to him. “Council has a lot of authority as to what may go on in this city.”

Both Dixon and Accerbi encourage others to get out and vote in the future.

“Blythe is a small community and 1 or 2 votes in a city election can make a difference,” Dixon says.

“I feel like if you don’t vote, you don’t have any reason to say anything,” says Accerbi.

92-year-old WWII veteran Vester Hayes agrees with Acerbi.

“If you’re not going to vote, then don’t complain,” says Hayes. “I mean, I think it’s everybody’s privilege and also an honor to vote.”

Hayes went to Japan in 1945 as part of his WWII service. Later, he joined the paratroopers which is what brought him to Ft. Benning, GA. He has lived in Blythe, GA for 75 years and says he has voted all 75 of them.

Photojournalist Gary Hipps