Blythe Elementary School transitioning to Learn at Home model on Friday

(RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia) – Richmond County School System has transitioned a school to Learn At Home instruction due to staff absences.

According to school officials, Blythe Elementary School will transition to the Learn@Home model on Friday, February 4, 2022.

Students will return for in-person instruction on Monday, February 7, 2022.

Officials say notifications were sent home with students on Thursday about Learn At Home instruction.

Magnet school transportation will continue on the normal schedule.