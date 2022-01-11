BLUE ALERT issued for man after he shot 2 deputies in south Georgia

OCHLOCKNEE, Ga. (WSPA) – A BLUE ALERT has been issued Tuesday morning after he shot two deputies in south Georgia.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Tyler Keith Henderson is wanted for shooting two Thomas County Sheriff’s Office deputies around midnight on Tuesday morning.

Agents described Henderson as a white male that is 5’10” and weighs about 212 lbs. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Henderson was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark colored jogging pants and light colored tennis shoes. Henderson has visible tattoos on arms and neck.

Henderson’s direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information about Henderson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office at 229-225-4151. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).