AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University’s Hull College of business is teaming up with Pamplin College for a special program.

“Bizart” is a new group building a community around the complementary skillsets of marketing and art. Members will share ideas and interests as preparation for life as professionals.

“Bizart” has a networking forum for marketing and design students happening Tuesday, October 4th from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Maxwell Alumni House, 2339 McDowell St.

The kickoff speaker for the event will be well-known graphic artist, Jason Craig, and Augusta Ad Fed President, Kenneth Benson, will also be on hand to see how local professionals can serve as mentors for students.