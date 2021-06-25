Big weekend ahead for Augusta’s hospitality industry

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Events like the Augusta Pride Festival are bringing a good time back to both the community and people–something that is built within the heart of the city.

President & CEO of Augusta Convention & Visitors Bureau, Bennish Brown, says “we’re on the right path and we’re seeing some movements and growth in the right direction so I’m excited for what’s ahead for Augusta.”

After months of restricted events, the city is finally starting to see those restrictions be lifted.

“The city went dark without our attractions and without our full capacity in dining and you could feel the energy leave our destination,” says Bennish.

It’s a fact that tourism is a big part of Augusta’s history.

“Tourism is a career. It’s not just a job. If you talk to our restaurant owners, they were waiting tables at sixteen and seventeen and now some of them own three and four restaurants, so I think this is a wakeup call for us in the industry,” says Bennish.

And tourism is expected to bring not just people to Augusta but money as well.

“We’re anticipating about five-thousand people and revenue is about a third of what we’re anticipating or what we saw in 2019 but it’s a start,” says Bennish.

A beginning that family business owner Anthony Pearson is familiar with. His daughter Quadellanecia Pearson says it may be their first year at Augusta Pride but it won’t be their last. She says “we’re excited and we definitely hope for revenue to not just enjoy the festivities but also enjoy some barbecue.”

