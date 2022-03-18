After a day of rain and storms we’ll see big improvements to our forecast this weekend. Watch for some patchy morning fog for your Saturday morning. A cold front will move through by midday, this will fire off a showers in the morning then a few storms in the southern CSRA by afternoon. Afternoon highs in the 70s. The cold front will sweep through the area by Saturday night making way for a lovely first day of spring Sunday.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog towards morning. Low: 55

Saturday: Morning fog and a few showers then becoming sunny in the northern and central CSRA. A few late day storms in the southern CSRA. Highs middle 70s.

Sunday: Sunny Highs in the lower 70