Big Brother conference shapes young men’s lives

The Big Brother development conference is a chance to shape young men’s lives.

It’s their third consecutive year doing the Big Brother program- but this is the first time it will be a weekend conference.

Organizers tell us these are skills they will cherish forever as they grow from boys to men.

“I grew up with my mom only, so learning stuff from an older person, respected, who’s also a black man…so it’s really molding me into a nice young man. Teaching me things my mom could never teach me, just because she’s a woman,” says Anthony Dailey, Big Brother Attendee.

The program is giving some a Big Brother experience and others a father-like figure.

The development conference is a free, three-day, overnight weekend on USC Aiken’s campus to learn how to take on tasks as a man.

Youth mentor Tim Behling and volunteers taught campers basic mechanics such as how to change oil, about finances, public speaking and leadership skills, and more.

“How to establish vision and longevity, fine dining etiquette, suit and tie etiquette, and every thing that we can get together in regards to what all young men looking to be adult male leaders should know,” says Tim Behling, Youth Mentor Developer.

Skills that campers tells me they did not know until this weekend.

“Changing a tire. I just learned that few minutes ago,” says Kenneth Jenkins, Big Brother Attendee.

Working together to figure out the unknown has been the biggest key to building each other up as men.

“You got to get to know them. You got to break the ice, you got to do things that you thought you would do with people that you never thought you would know,” says Anthony Dailey.

Many will tell you this opportunity has been a life changing experience.

“Majority have expressed those exact words as far as it being a life changing experience for them. That’s just humbling for us. With it being a free program. Our income is impact,” says Tim Behling.

Organizers tell us it’s what we needed in our community.

“We have a lot of people here with a lot of value, resources, and knowledge to where we need to be putting that to use. And if we can get enough youth here involved, we can do that. It’s all about implementation. If we want to continue to build a great community that we have and continue to have that for a longevity standpoint, we need to be putting that towards our future,” says Tim Behling.



The conference will wrap up Sunday with a formal graduation for completing this conference.

Organizers also tells us it doesn’t stop here. they will be calling to check-in on how these young men are dong in their classes and goals they have set.