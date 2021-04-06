Biden set to announce all adults eligible for shots April 19

RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 05: Eloina Galvez receives a one shot dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic geared toward agriculture workers organized by TODEC on April 05, 2021 in Riverside, California. TODEC Legal Center is an immigrant advocacy organization which is traveling to agriculture sites in Southern California to educate and vaccinate farmworkers while dispelling myths about the vaccines. Essential agriculture workers are among the most likely to contract Covid in California as they often work closely together, lack health insurance, and reside in crowded housing conditions. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden is set to announce that he’s shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines.

An administration official confirms with NewsNation Biden plans to announce that every adult in the U.S. will be eligible to be vaccinated by April 19. Biden will make the announcement at the White House on Tuesday following a visit to a vaccination site in Virginia.

States have been gradually expanding eligibility beyond such priority groups as seniors and essential front-line workers.

Biden announced just last week that 90% of adults would be eligible for one of three approved vaccines by April 19, in addition to having a vaccination site within 5 miles of where they live.