Better Business Bureau warns of COVID-19 fake vaccine scams

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — As Augusta University Health prepares to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, the Better Business Bureau said they’re already seeing scammers try to cash in.

Crime prevention experts said scammers are taking advantage of a sense of urgency to get the vaccine and selling fake vaccines or promising people an early dose or a place in line ahead of others in order to steal their personal information.



” We want to warn you. No one is going to be calling you from the Social Security Administration. No one should be calling you period in relation to this vaccine unless its your primary care physician and that’s who you direct all correspondence to,” crime prevention expert Rania Mankarious said.

Mankarious said scammers are even taking it a step further and selling stolen vaccines.



” Even if you were to get your hands on a stolen vaccine you don’t want in your body because nine times out of ten or ten times out of ten it hasn’t been handled properly. Scientist after scientist will say look we don’t know what it will do to you if it hasn’t been handled properly and that’s a scary thought.”

If you want to get the COVID vaccine the best option is to reach out to your health care provider directly to find out when it would be available for you.