Belvedere Elementary honors veterans with special program

North Augusta, Sc. (WJBF) – Area schools are taking part in honoring and celebrating our heroes.

At Belvedere Elementary in North Augusta kids honored veterans with breakfast and a program.

The band, choir and JROTC from North Augusta High School performed.

Elementary students made cards and read poetry in honor of their family members who served.

This year to honor those soldiers who died or were missing in action, a table was set for them. Each part of the table holds a special meaning.

“We just wanted to recognize those veterans who gave their life in sacrifice for our country but couldn’t be here. We thought it was important to have that representation here at our Veteran’s Day Ceremony.”

Faculty at the school say it is important for students to understand the sacrifices made for our country and that freedom is not free.