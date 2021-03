BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — Looking for some fun in Barnwell? The Sundial Festival is happening Saturday, March 13.

The free, family-friendly event will take place from 9 A.M. – 3 P.M.

Along the circle, there will be vendors, local artists, parades, and more.

For more information, visit https://www.barnwellsundial.com/