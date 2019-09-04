Bamberg County preparing for Dorian

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Hurricane Dorian is expected to impact the Bamberg County area.

Shawn had a chance to stop by a few local stores in the area just to check on essentials like bread and water. Most of the stores he visited, the shelves were practically bare.

I’m in Bamberg, South Carolina tonight talking about storm ⛈ preps. Posted by Shawn Cabbagestalk WJBF on Wednesday, September 4, 2019

For those who don’t want to weather the storm at home, a Red Cross shelter is open at Voorhees College.

“I live in a sailboat,” Jury Hickey told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk when asked why he evacuated to Denmark. “It can be very dangerous if you stay on a boat when there is a major hurricane,” he added.

Hickey evacuated from the Charleston, South Carolina area. He’s just one of the nearly 20 people who sought refuge in Bamberg County ahead of Dorian. “First, I went to Columbia from Charleston but the shelters weren’t open there yesterday evening,” he said.

Officials say more are expected to arrive later in the day.

There are separate rooms for single men, single females, and families. “We have two types of shelters one is a pre and the other is post,” Red Cross Shelter Manager Dale Couch said.

During pre-sheltering, officials are checking hallways to see how many folks can fit in them and they are also taking measurements of the area. Once the storm passes, those evacuees will be moved to the gym area of the College which is a part of post-sheltering.

Local Bamberg County officials are also prepping. “We’ve had emergency management calls with the state EMD since last week. All of the local law enforcement, the fire department, county public works, all of us get together and listen to those calls and make plans that are necessary for the County to be prepared,” Public Information Officer for Bamberg County Mary Tilton said.

In the City of Bamberg, the Public Works Department is shutting down on Wednesday, according to Mayor Nancy Foster. We’re told the officials from the department will head to their command center to get ready for whatever happens.

“Sanitation is on alert to be available for clean up,” Mayor Foster added.

I got an update from Bamberg, SC mayor on the preps for her City. Posted by Shawn Cabbagestalk WJBF on Wednesday, September 4, 2019

“Please plan ahead if you have young ones or elderly members that require 24-hour medical care or oxygen,” Bamberg Board of Public Works officials said. “We cannot guarantee when power would be restored in such a situation,” officials said. If you do have an outage in Bamberg, call 803-245-5128 to report it; please do not call 911 or the Emergency Services Office.

Both Hickey and Tilton have the same message for those in evacuation zones that haven’t gotten out.

“You can always replace property but you can’t replace your life,” Hickey added. “It’s much better to be prepared than to be caught off guard in a dangerous situation,” Tilton added.

Meanwhile, if you need shelter information, the Red Cross has all of that available on their website and through their app.