Ballot counting continues in Richmond County

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- The Richmond County Board of elections held a special called meeting Friday nights to review provisional ballots. Saturday morning, volunteers gathered to count those as well as military ballots that arrived by the Friday evening deadline.

A provisional ballot allows for voters whose eligibility to vote is uncertain, to cast their ballot on election day. Those ballots are later reviewed by election officials to determine if they are able to be counted.

Lynn Bailey is the Executive Director at Richmond County Board of Elections.

“So a provisional ballot is a fail safe ballot, I guess, for a voter who goes to the polls to vote and they think they’re registered to vote but we can’t find them. Or perhaps they’re at the wrong precinct or maybe they don’t have a type of photo ID that they need to show in order to cast their ballot. There’s some reason that brings their ballot into question. So when we do that we ask the voter to cast their ballot on a piece of paper, so it’s like an absentee ballot by mail. So they color in the bobbles and that ballot is set aside.”

When the Richmond County Board of Elections met Friday night, they reviewed 285 provisional ballots. Not all provisional ballots are accepted. If the voter’s eligibility cannot be proven, those ballots are thrown out.

“We are counting 188 provisional ballots. There are around 45 military ballots. And just a few little odds and ends of ballots, like we had a couple that we picked up from our drop boxes election night,” said Bailey.

There have been concerns about voter fraud in this election. Gayla Keesee is the Voter Services Chair for the League of Women Voters in the CSRA and a poll worker. She said allowing people without proper credentials to cast provisional ballots is not equal to fraud.

“Some of the others are, that you are sure that you are a registered voter, but it’s not coming up for some reason. Not coming up in the registered voter base. Then you will have to prove somehow that you are,” said Keesee.

Security measures are also in place to ensure ballots are properly counted including the presence of monitors to watch the counting.

“I know election officials around the state, just like our team here are doing our dead level best to make sure that everything is well documented and accurate and everything is reconciled and our numbers match and all those things,” Bailey explained.

Once all the votes have been counted they go through several more steps to become official.

“When we finish today, we will upload our results, it will change the unofficial election results that we posted Tuesday night when we left here to reflect these additions. Now our results will still be unofficial and they will remain unofficial until the Board of Elections certifies the election on Tuesday,” said Bailey. “At that point the election results will become official, we’ll certify to the Secretary of State’s office. The Secretary of State’s office in turn will certify for the state and that will conclude the certification for this election.”

Bailey says the most common mistake people make with provisional and absentee ballots is not signing them and not providing proof of eligibility.