Baker Place Elementary students light up Christmas with STEAM light show

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — Decorating the house is a Christmas tradition for most people. The 5th grade class at Baker Place Elementary is starting a new tradition by lighting up their school using science and technology.

Columbia County Schools are starting to integrate STEAM into more schools. With Christmas just a few days away, kids will be looking at Christmas lights around town. The entire 5th grade class at Baker Place Elementary is learning how these lights work.

“This is our November/December project,” said the Course STEAM Teacher, Marie Blindauer. “They are learning about circuits, which is a 5th grade Georgia standard, so we incorporated that standard in a fun, creative way.”

Blindauer says she got the idea from her neighbor who runs the Smith’s Wacky Tacky Light Show.

“I went to the principal and presented the idea,” said Blindauer. “She said yes, and just went rolling from there.”

The students performed 11 Christmas songs in front of their families. They tell NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson, the tough part was syncing the lights with the music.

“They would set up different beats of the song to the way the lights will blink,” said Aubri Shaw.

The students say they worked for two months to showcase the first-ever “Baker Place Light-Show Extravaganza.” They say the best part was showing their parents how it all worked.

“To get to say what we learned, and get to hear everyone finally understand what we were learning,” said Liam Frickui.

One student says he hopes their light show encourages other students to do more hands-on projects that apply in the real world.

“It will be a fun opportunity for them to see how much work we put into this after all this,” explained Preston Ndungu. “This will be an enjoyable experience.”

That is Blindauer’s main goal for her students.

“I feel like so many times kids learn things for a test, and that is it,” said Marie Blindauer. “I have kids talking to me about they are going to use what they know to build homes in the future. There are endless opportunities.”

After talking to the 5th-grade class, they tell Devin they hope more people see Christmas differently with this light show.

Photojournalist: Will Baker