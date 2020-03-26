Back to the basics; Understanding how we got here

AUGUSTA,Ga. (WJBF)- The battle is being waged around the world. Nation after nation trying to contain a pandemic. Days have turned into weeks. Weeks have become months. Making it a constant challenge to keep up with COVID-19.

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Flete spoke to Infectious Disease Dr. Jose Vazquez about how everything with the virus unfolded so quickly and how it’s tasking healthcare professionals.

“How it got into humans is a good question? I don’t like to use the word jump because viruses don’t jump. They have to be attached to something. They have to be near a cell that is living.”

As the virus attaches itself to people, researchers are racing to find out how it started, so they can stop it.

The question is did this virus get into humans and stay there for a while and then mutate it to adjust itself to the human body or did it just immediately start to infect people.

You’ve may heard the coronavirus referred to in many different ways including outbreak, epidemic and now pandemic. Dr.Vazquez breaks down how one plays into the other.

“From an epidemic it than gets to a pandemic. The difference now is that it’s the same diseases but now it’s across different continents. From the Asian continent to Europe.”

Dr.Vazquez says the coronavirus has made its way to 130 countries.

“The things that I think are important is the fact that they stopped the air travel from China early on, I think towards the end of January. Then stopped the travel from Europe kinda closed our borders.”

Even though there is common knowledge and understanding of COVID-19, it still leaves everyone in a place of uncertainty.

“It’s created a lot of unfortunate circumstances because now we are on our social distancing platform. I am impressed. Going back to January a lot of people were calling this a hoax. They didn’t believe it was true. They didn’t believe what was coming out of China.”



The CDC reports as of March 26, 994 people have died from the coronavirus in the United States. surpassing the number of the 800 people that died from SARS in 2003.