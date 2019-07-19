Back to school supply drive happening on Saturday in Augusta

Parents have the chance to pick up free school supplies this weekend.

The back to school supply drive is happening Saturday, July 20th at the Metro PCS on East Boundary in Augusta. They will start handing out supplies at 12PM.

Supplies are limited and will go quickly. Organizers encourage you to bring your children with you when you come.

The event is hosted by Shabazz Ali with At Risk Youth Augusta and Cortez Hankerson with B.A.S.E. Knowledge and Mentoring Inc.

They are still accepting supplies if you want to bring some before Saturday’s event to donate.

CLICK HERE to connect with B.A.S.E on Facebook.

You can also email Cortez Hankerson at BASE1@KBASEMENTOR.ORG

Watch the full interview below with Cortez Hankerson to learn why he started the non-profit to help those in his community.