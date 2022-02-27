AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — The ” Back to our roots’ event is all about celebrating black history and culture.
” It’s just to come together with the community and our culture and have a good time celebrating us and who we are, CEO of Shea Butter Empowerment Martika Jackson said.
Organizer Martika Jackson owns SheaButter Empowerment — a brand that aims to empower the Afrocentric community and celebrate its culture.
She hopes she can inspire people at the event to do the same.
” This event is about empowering our community to love ourselves,” Jackson said.
The event featured multiple booths from black owned businesses in the community.
” I hand make everything you see here except for the wooden boxes of course,” Owner of Keesha’s Customs Keesha Robinson said.
Many showcased their handmade products.
” I get to show off my artwork and I get to bring some positivity to people’s lives,” Robinson said.
Robinson said the day was an opportunity to share her work and celebrate black history.
” It’s not just one month of the year. Its every day. To me we should celebrate it every day of the year,” Robinson said.
The event also featured a motivational guest speaker and a chance to register to vote.