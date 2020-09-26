Back the Blue and Trump Rally held in Thomson

FILE PHOTO. A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a sign during a rally in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, May 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Thomson, GA (WJBF)- Dozens of Trump supporters attended a Back the Blue and Trump Rally in Thomson Saturday afternoon.

The young organizer said he wanted to recognize law enforcement while supporting the president.

Law enforcement representatives received a plaque and Georgia Senate candidate Max Burns was a speaker.

Organizer Benjamin Cranford is a student at Thomas Jefferson Academy and lives in Thomson.

He said it is crucial that young voters exercise their right to vote.

“It’s the most important time right now. This election is the most important election I feel like in any election history. Because if Donald Trump loses this election, America will not be the America as we know,” said Cranford.

The last day to register to vote in Georgia is October 5th. The election will be held November third.