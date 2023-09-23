RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person.

Marquez Spear, 32, was last seen on Friday, September 22, at around 10:30 P.M., leaving a home on foot on Antebellum Dr, Augusta, GA 30906.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with Pac-Man on the front and black shorts. Spear has a thin beard and is missing two front teeth. He’s non-verbal autistic.

If you have any information, please get in touch with Augusta Dispatch at (706) 821-1080 or any Investigator Stephen Brown at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080 (or 821-1020 during business hours.)