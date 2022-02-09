Authorities widen the search for missing woman Alexis Ware

McCormick County, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities widen the search with a wider grid search for Alexis Ware who has been missing since last Sunday.

According to the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office facebook page, the search took place on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to investigators, The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from McCormick County Emergency Services, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office, Abbeville Police Department, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Agents, Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, Foothills Search and Rescue K-9 Team and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Agents, executed a grid search of 222 acres of land at or near where the vehicle of Alexis Ware was discovered last Tuesday.

The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of 35 law enforcement personnel plus K-9 Teams, conducted a boots on the ground search covering approximately four-square miles of terrain.

Air support via helicopter was provided by SLED.

Authorities say that the search was completed with no evidence or traces of Alexis Ware.

The McCormick Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank all who participated in this mutual aid incident.

For more information on this story, click on the link below: