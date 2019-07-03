Aunt seeks justice for Marcellus Flores death

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) -Coverage you can count on begins in Richmond County where investigators are still searching for answers in a murder that happened nearly four months ago. Now, they’re offering a $5,000 reward.



“It didn’t have to be where you left him and you left him on the porch…all night long with the dogs and nobody found him till that morning,” says Angela Ciccio, Flores’s aunt.

Angela Ciccio wants the person who killed her nephew to know the constant reminder she faces when she walks out the front door. That’s where Flores took his last breath on March 15th. She says she’ll always wonder, “what if ?”

“We just don’t know if somebody had found him sooner ,would he still be alive ?”

She says no one was home the day Flores died. Investigators say he was shot in the back and on his side.

Now nearly four months later, his family says they have so many questions but no answers.

“I didn’t see nothing that he was doing wrong, so I’m just really confused and just traumatized by it.”

She describes what kind of person Flores was.

“He was a good boy, he didn’t mess with nobody, he got along with everybody. He would take the shirt off his back for people.”

She says Flores really liked cars, and went to NASCAR school. He worked for Milton Ruben Toyota. We reached out to his manager who did not wish to go on camera but, she says he had a smile that was contagious.

Now his memory will live on through his framed uniform shirt that hangs on the wall of where he once worked.

Ciccio says she hopes the reward will cause someone to step up and do the right thing… to grant them the peace and justice Flores and his family deserve.

“It was not right for you to take my nephew, you did not have to shot him.”

Investigators are asking if you or anyone has any information to contact the Richmond County sheriff’s office at 706-821-1020 or 821-1080