Augusta’s waterways contaminated after flooding

AUGUSTA,Ga. (WJBF)- Water quality result collected from Downtown Augusta and the Lock and Dam reveal a very high contamination of E-coli and fecal matter.

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Flete spoke to the Director of the Savannah Riverkeeper, Tonya Bonitatibus she says the news is not good.

“When that happens that is human poop, that is flowing into the river. That makes it unsafe, you don’t want to swim in the stuff in your toilet. Unfortunately that river is serving as a toilet for the whole community,” says Bonitatibus.

With almost 6 inches of rainfall on Friday, she says with the CSRA continuing to see all this rain, threatens up and coming developments.

“We have a bunch of active construction sites throughout the county that . think need to buckle up. I saw numerous ones the other day and I am seeing a bunch of them today- where a lot more land needs to be stabilized to protect the neighbors next door and the river,” says Bonitatibus.

Those who live in the River Island subdivision are already seeing the affects of of red clay flowing into the river from the apartment complex construction site which sits at the entrance of the community.

“Unfortunately the site behind us and numerous others throughout the community are failing today and as a result– the dirt is leaving those sites and filling up places down stream,” says Bonitatibus.

It will take a few more days before the Riverkeepers can re-test the water quality- which will pushes back the time frame of when they will be able to get the new results.

“I took a sample with the hundred mil-liter bottle,put it on ice and from that point I’ll take it back to our lab and put a reagent in the water and then plate it. Incubated it for 24 hours,” says Truck Carlson, with Veterans For Clean Water.

Bonitatibus says the flooding and high amount of feces in the water showcases opportunities to find missing storm water and sewage lines in older communities.

“If you have a sewer line and a storm drain that are combined that’s why during big rain events it overflows. If it just has sewage in it, it’s not going to over flow when it rains,” says Bonitatibus.

