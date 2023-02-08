The Atlanta Braves are looking for the next “Voice of the Braves,” and Augusta local David Perry has been named one of the 12 finalists. Perry could be the next in-stadium public address announcer at Truist Park on gamedays.

Perry, a graduate of Greenbrier High School, has previously worked in radio at 88.3 WAFJ, as well as doing public address announcing for Minor League Baseball. He says he has been a Braves fan since 1991.

Perry and the other 11 finalists auditioned for a panel of celebrity judges at Truist Park. The celebrity panel includes well-known Augusta vocalist Timothy Miller. Braves assistant coach Eddie Perez and tv personality Paul Byrd are also on the panel.

More than 135 public address (PA) announcer hopefuls sent in their audition videos, and the Braves also held open auditions at Braves Fest presented by Delta Air Lines on January 21.

Braves fans will be invited to vote for their favorite PA Announcer finalists when the top three are announced, February 17-20, on Braves social channels, as part of the Braves PA Announcer Selection Committee.

The new Atlanta Braves PA Announcer will be announced ahead of the 2023 season.