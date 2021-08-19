Augusta’s airport leaders see an increase in revenue, after a big loss from covid-19

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – Augusta Regional lost around 50 percent of their revenue last year and while there are some concerns about this new delta variant, leadership tells me things are looking up at Augusta Regional Airport.



“We’ve seen a steady increase most of this year,” Herbert Judon, Executive director at the Augusta Regional Airport.



Foot traffic is up at Augusta Regional. Airport leaders say more people are flying and they’re seeing it in their revenue.



“So the last month or two were up to about 85 percent of our 2019 numbers,” said Judon.



Executive Director at Augusta Regional Airport Herbert Judon says they’ve even seen a big increase for their direct flights to Washington.



“Ever since the vaccinations started in the spring, we’ve seen an increasing number of passengers,” said Judon.



After losing nearly half of its revenue last year, Airport leaders say they were able to stay afloat with funds from the American Rescue Plan and cares act. Now that things are looking up they’re planning to spend that money elsewhere.



“We are going to use some of the funding for some capital projects, so there are some brick and Mortum projects that you’ll see around the airport that are related to the American Rescue plan,” he said.



So far, they’ve already added new baggage systems, but with the delta variant on the rise, there are some concerns.



Judon says, “I’m a bit worried, however, we’ve been very aggressive, especially with our construction even when there weren’t many people flying we were continuing to build things.



Judon says they don’t foresee rolling back on any of their covid protocols anytime soon.



Senator Raphael Warnock will be at the airport on Friday to talk about infrastructure and creating new jobs.