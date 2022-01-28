Augusta Woman arrested for approaching elementary school with handgun in Richmond County

(RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia) – A woman has been arrested for approaching a Richmond County elementary school with a handgun.

According to Richmond County School Safety and Security Officers, a concerned citizen observed Shaniel Eladija Landburg approaching Wheeless Road Elementary School with a handgun and called the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers say they were able to locate Landburg outside the school and she still had the handgun with her.

According to authorities, since Landburg has been warned previously regarding having a weapon on a school campus, she was arrested and taken to jail.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Landburg was arrested on the charges of Disrupting Public School and Weapons in School Building/Grounds/Functions.

Landburg is being detained at Charles B. Webster Detention Center.