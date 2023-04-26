AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Problems at this Augusta bar have city leaders debating how best to deal with them.

“It’s tough. Some of those things, the shooting for example, are happening all over the country, and unfortunately, sometimes, it’s not the business owner’s fault,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Level 9’s owner went before commissioners after three people were shot in the bar in March and two more were stabbed in January.

Though all survived, a letter from the Sheriff’s Office is calling for the bar’s liquor license to be revoked.

The recommendation from the Augusta Planning Department is suspension of the bar’s license for 90 days, which is about 3 months.

“Certainly, I’m not for closing any businesses or suspending businesses because people need their businesses to survive, and time again, what we find out from these owners that it’s hard to keep that stuff out of their businesses,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

Level 9’s owner told the Public Services committee that new metal detectors are on the way and that security is being increased

So, the committee’s recommendation? 6 months probation instead of suspension or revocation.

“One of my colleagues felt that if you shut them down for 90 days, he’s not going to be able to come back up, so basically, put them on a six-months probation. Obviously for me, I wanted to hear what the safety things are that they’ve put in place,” said Commissioner Frantom.

The full commission must still vote, and some are supporting what the Planning Department recommended.

“Suspending them for three months and putting them on probation for a year to me would be the right punishment,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

Violence at the bar has it facing punishment, and it will be commissioners with the last call.