Augusta University seeing increased demand for nurses

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) — Across the state of Georgia hospitals have struggled with a shortage of nurses.

Demand for ICU nurses in Georgia more than tripled during the first week of November compared to the week before according to the health care staffing website Nurse Fly.



” We were one of the states that had a higher vacancy rate prior to Covid ever hitting and when Covid hit and the hospitals filled with patients it just demanded more nursing staff,” Lynne Wallom AU nursing director said.

Augusta University currently has 100 vacancies and they’re meeting the need with international nurses.



” The nurses that we’re getting from the Philippines are exceptional. They typically have ten years of nursing experience and they are all baccalaureate prepared nurses. They are excited to be here and it’s been a good fit for us here at the hospital,” Wallom said.

International nurses are filling vacancies in key areas like critical care, emergency services and oncology.

Currently AU has 29 international nurses and three more plan to start next week.