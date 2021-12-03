Augusta University seeing increase in college applicants

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Augusta University admissions leaders say they are seeing a 20 percent increase in applicants.

“We’re seeing an increase in freshman applications and transfer applications. Also, many of our graduate and professional programs are seeing increases as well,” Assistant VP of Enrollment Management Alexis Pope said.



Enrollment officials said Augusta University was one of only five universities in the University System of Georgia that experienced enrollment growth in 2021.



Significant increases were seen in the College of Education and the College of Nursing.



” One of our fastest growing graduate programs is in the college of education. They’ve had a lot of success in bringing a lot of those programs online,” Pope said.



Enrollment leaders said the increased availability of online courses may have also boosted the number of applicants.



” It really has improved access to those programs and students are really responding well. I think our undergrads also are really interested in some of those more accessible options online as well,” Pope said.



Right now, some of the most popular majors are biology, nursing, and cyber sciences.