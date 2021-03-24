Augusta University seeing increase in applicants amid test – optional policy for admission

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Augusta University is one of more than 1,400 colleges and universities that are moving — at least temporarily — to a test-optional policy.

The change is in response to many SAT and ACT test dates being canceled due to the pandemic



” Our seniors have definitely had a shift in focus this year and I don’t think there’s been as much focusing on the preparation for the SAT or ACT’s, ” Greenbrier High counselor Steven Metcalf said.

Some high school counselors said the change is causing some students to focus more on their GPA than test prep.

” We found that a lot of seniors this year choose not to take any SAT or ACT’s and if they did choose to take it once, if they didn’t score well they would just hope their GPA and their selection of classes to get them into their college of choice,” Metcalf said.

AU’s admissions office said it’s seen seen a 67% increase in applications since the change in testing requirements.



” That is a huge increase. Last fall we had 2,614 and right now we currently have 4,242,” AU director of admissions Jacqueline Duca said.

The test optional policy will be in effect for the summer and fall semesters of 2021

Duca said it creates more opportunities for students to apply



“It opens up the doors and grants access to students who may not have the opportunity to be admitted at a school because of their test scores. Now they’re not being judged upon the basis of those test scores so it opens up the doors for them to be admitted into the institution,” Duca said.



Selective programs like medical and dental are still requiring test scores. The Honors College and Nursing Scholars programs are encouraging test scores for 2021.