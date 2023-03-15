AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – “There are things you can do to help yourself not only survive but also help others. So I think it’s really important that we empower our students our staff and our facility” said Captain Harry Smith, Augusta University Police Dept.

The Augusta University Police Department and Emergency Management Division are working together to educate the campus community on how to respond to active shooter situations.

The program started in the fall to help students prepare for the unknown, if something were to happen on campus.

“What we want to do is to be able to educate our students staff and faculty about how to quickly respond and protect themselves in those crucial seconds in minutes before Hill can actually arrive there” said Captain Smith.

Captain Smith says he’s passionate about teaching about active shooter preparedness. He wants everyone to know why it’s important.

“Students here often time this is their first time away from home they are learning how to be productive citizens to as my own kid say they learn how to adult, adult has become a verb” said Captain Smith.

He also says they teach courses regularly across campus to get students engaged, and hope it will grow.

“Because these events they don’t happen just at school they can happen anywhere it could be at a movie theater at a restaurant in your house of worship” said Captain Smith.

Captain Smith says they will continue to work with CEPaR which is the office of critical event preparedness and response to provide more services in the future.