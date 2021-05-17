Augusta University Police Department hiring students for safety patrol

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Wearing a badge is an honor for Augusta University’s police officers. Soon, they will allow students to be part of their team. The department plans to hire eight students to be part of its Jaguar Safety Patrol initiative.

“We’re looking for a people person — someone who is driven, cares about people and cares that our community stays safe,” Capt. Sam Sherill says.

Students will be tasked with patrolling and protecting AU’s campuses, including escorting students around campus, reporting suspicious activities and locking/unlocking buildings. The department hopes it will be a stepping stone for students interested in law enforcement careers. The program is also designed to build trust and transparency between police officers and the student body.

“One of the most important things we’re trying to accomplish is to let our community know that we are part of that community,” Sgt. Curtis Dyal explains. “That trust and transparency is what helps us get our jobs done. The more help and participation we have from our community, the better we are at doing our jobs.”

How students can apply