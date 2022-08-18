AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta University’s mascot Augustus the Jaguar celebrated his 7th birthday on Thursday.

The special event was held at the Jaguar Student Activities Center on the Summerville campus, and included a cookie cake, balloons, and a celebratory singing of Happy Birthday.

Augustus’ duties as part of the university’s official mascot is cheering on the school’s teams during sporting events, celebrating university achievements, and just overall spreading “spirit and cheer” wherever he goes.

Augustus has been the school’s mascot since 2015, taking over for Al E. Cat, his brother, who retired after 23 years due to an injury that required surgery. The school has referred to themselves as the Jaguars since 1933, but it wasn’t until Al E. Cat debuted in 1992 that they had their own mascot.

On behalf of the entire WJBF NewsChannel 6 team, we would like to wish Augustus a very happy birthday.