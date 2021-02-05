Augusta University Health opens COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Augusta University Health, South Carolina’s health agency, and a local technical college is partnering to get people vaccinated.

“Thank you for inviting the college to play a small role in strengthening our local community through access and delivery of quality healthcare,” Aiken County Commission for Technical and Comprehensive Education member Keyatta Priester said.

“For nearly 50 years, the college has been a part of this community. It is our duty responsibility and privilege to join with others, to be part of the solution, to slow the spread of COVID-19. The vaccine clinic represents the best of mankind to place kindness, compassion, and humanity above all else,” Aiken Tech president Dr. Forest Mahan added.

The partnership with AU Health is thanks in part to state Senator Tom Young who pushed to get the two entities together. “We expect to see vaccination administration numbers dramatically increase not only for Aiken County but for all eligible residents of western South Carolina,” AU Health CEO Katrina Keefer said.

Augusta University Health, DHEC, and Aiken Tech are opening a vaccination clinic to area residents who have been trying to get the inoculation in their arms like the Geddes’ family. “We been wanting to get it as soon as possible for our age and for our grandchildren, we have seven. So, we wanted to make sure we could be around him as much as possible, too,” Jennifer Geddes said.

As NewsChannel 6 told you in January, South Carolina state Senator Tom Young said that was working on a game plan and he reached out to Augusta University to get their help for the vaccine distribution. His vision — made a reality on Friday.

“There’s not one single member on our delegation who does any more than anyone else. We all work together,” Senator Young said.”This is not about how many people in Aiken county can any single provider vaccinate. We are all in this together. We’re trying to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible. And we need as many providers to do that as we can find,” he added.

Officials say the plan for how often the clinic will open, including what days it will be held, is still up in the air. “We do look forward to establishing a cadence whereby as quickly as we receive notification of vaccine shipment from DHEC, that we will publish additional clinic times on our website,” Keefer shared.

You’re asked to not flood Aiken Tech nor AU Health’s phone lines for scheduling or questions. Help is available online. “Refer to our website for frequently asked questions and offer assistance to a family member or a neighbor or a friend that may otherwise struggle with the online system,” Keefer added.

Meanwhile, for the Geddes’ family, Shawn asked “So now today means you guys can hug your grandchildren?” “That’s right,” Stephen and Jennifer said in unison.

If you do make appointments at the vaccination clinic, you can also sign up for your second dose when you register for your first.