AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Augusta Jaguars community enjoyed “Jags Under the Lights”, on Sunday, September 24 at the baseball and softball complexes on the Forest Hills Campus.

The event began at 6:30 p.m. with a welcome from Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel, PhD and other campus leadership before the brand new state-of-the-art LED lights were turned on at baseball and softball’s Jaguar Field.

New lights are just the beginning of several planned facility enhancements aimed to elevate both teams and the overall experience for everyone involved. The evening’s emcee was Justin Scherer who voiced his excitement about the lights by jokingly mentioning the promise former head coach Skip Fite. “He started promising kids 30 years ago that we were going to have lights,” says Scherer, “so tonight he says he’s finally not a liar.”



For the first time under the new lights, the Augusta University baseball and softball teams hosted friendly alumni games on their fields. Both teams will start their seasons in early 2024.