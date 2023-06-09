AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – More buses are coming to the city of Augusta.

According to officials, in June, Augusta Transit received 6 new diesel buses: four 35 feet and two 29 feet.

Augusta Transit officials say the buses were produced in April and manufactured by GILLIG in Livermore, California, which is the largest transit bus manufacturer in the country.

Officials also state that Route #9 Red Line/Lumpkin Road will be adjusting scheduled timings starting Monday, June 5th, and officials also note that this route only operates Monday through Friday.

To find a bus route near you, bus schedules, and which bus gets you to your destination, call (706) 821-1719 between 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. Monday through Saturday.