Augusta Transit offering free rides to vaccination sites

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — 7 bus routes will take riders directly to 11 vaccination sites.

Its part of Augusta Transits plan to increase access to the vaccine for people who don’t have transportation.



” By allowing people to realize that we have free transportation nobody has to be at a disadvantage because of a lack of a car or a lack of finance to get to a vaccination site,” Augusta Transit deputy director Dr. Oliver Page said.

For frequent riders.. it makes it easier to get a vaccine



” I’m on the transit. That’s my transportation everywhere I go in Augusta, Georgia,” rider Antonio Lovett said.

For those most at risk, like Augusta’s senior citizen population, they don’t have to rely on the schedule of family or friends’ when making the vaccine appointment.



” For the elderly who stay downtown and don’t have transportation to some of these vaccine places that are far out and with it being downtown and the bus stops coming right where they live, I think that’s perfect,” Lovett said.

Transit leaders said they are also hoping their transfer center on Broad Street will become a pop up vaccination clinic for specifically for riders.



” Rather than going through a drive thru site as a walk up now they would be able to take the bus and give themselves 45 minutes at the transfer station, have a vaccine and continue on their journey and everything will be free. So, that will be a game changer,” Page said.