Augusta Transit and Christ Community Health host vaccine clinic at Broad Street Transfer Center

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — For bus riders at Augusta’s transit transfer center on Broad Street , Thursday’s ride was more than just getting from one place to another — it was a chance to get the covid-19 vaccine.

” A lot of the users of Augusta Transit don’t have regular health care or access to the health care community. So, here we are and I think its been effective,” medical director of Christ Community Health Robert Campbell said.

A partnership between Augusta Transit and Christ community Health is making getting the vaccine easier for people without transportation.



” Now that we have the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine these efforts are fruitful because it doesn’t require the second vaccine follow up,” Campbell said.

In addition to the vaccine clinic, Growing Augusta held a pop up farmers market offering fresh produce.



” Its super important to be able to offer fresh food and vegetables whether it was actually grown by me or us, but just to have it,” Co-founder of Growing Augusta Karen Gordon said.

The farmers market makes getting fresh produce easier for those who don’t have a car and can’t get to a grocery store.



” When I came right here I can easily use these ingredients to make my healthy stuff like snacks and dinner,” transit rider Kendrick Clarke said.



” So having it here at the bus station you can come and grab something to eat, get your groceries and then get on the bus and get to your next destination,” Gordon said.

Christ Community Leaders are hoping to do another clinic and get more people vaccinated.



” We put in the hard work just getting these small numbers, but we encourage everyone if you haven’t been vaccinated yet take your first opportunity to do so,” Campbell said.