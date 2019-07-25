Augusta tops Atlanta when it comes to stress

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) –According to a personal finance website, Wallet-hub’s 2019 ranking of the most and least stressed cities in the nation. Augusta came in at number 19, ranking 15th in family stress, 20th in financial stress, 48th in health and safety and 84th in work stress. Medical College of Georgia psychiatrist , Nagy youssef says —stress isn’t always a bad.

“Acute stress can increase our motivation to do things.”

The reaction can teach you how to manage potentially threatening situations.

But prolonged, chronic stress can be quite harmful.

“Chronic stress usually cause negative effects on the brain and on your health.”

Chronic stress can result in serious health conditions including anxiety, insomnia, muscle pain, high blood pressure and a weakened immune system.

“Financial stress, family related stress and relationship stressors are the most common.”

The next time you fell stress is taking over here are somethings to consider, going for a walk, reading a book and getting some sleep or rest can help off set your stress.

