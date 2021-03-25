Augusta to receive $80 million from federal COVID relief bill

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Mayor Hardie Davis said the city is expecting to receive $80 million in relief funds.

The funds will help key areas hit hardest by the pandemic, including small businesses and the homeless.



“Now we’ve got an opportunity to restore our reserve funds while helping the most vulnerable in our community,” Mayor Hardie Davis said.

$28.6 billon in the American Rescue Plan targets hard-hit restaurants and bars

Davis said funds will also be given to small businesses and restaurants in Augusta who have lost revenue during the pandemic.



” You look at the hospitality and tourism industry which will probably take the longest to come back and so the American rescue plan takes a very significant step with those 28 billion dollars for new grants for small restaurants and other drinking establishments,” Davis said.

Daniel Brown, owner of The Brunch House of Augusta, said opening a new restaurant during the pandemic has been challenging



” Its very challenging. Startup costs and having to account for that during the pandemic. Making payroll. Food costs. You name it,” Brown said.

He hopes any funds he receives from the city will help keep his business running



” That would be a great help. Allowing us to catch up on a few things. Help out with payroll and food bills. Possibly expand a little bit,” Brown said.

Mayor Davis said the funds will also help the homeless as well as provide more affordable housing.