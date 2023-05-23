AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) The Augusta Technical College President Dr. Jermaine Whirl has been appointed to serve on the Board of Directors of American Association of Community College (AACC).

Dr. Whirl has been appointed to a three-year term through 2026, effective July, 1.

The AACC is the primary advocacy organization for the nation’s community colleges, representing more than 1,000 two-year, associate degree-granting institutions and nearly 10.3 million credit and non-credit students.

Dr. Whirl says, “I am deeply humbled to be selected on this prestigious board representing the voices of two-year college students and advocates nationwide. I am honored to serve alongside the nation’s top community college leaders, while representing the great State of Georgia, as we identify solutions and advocate for the resources our sector needs to better support its students and the American economy.”

