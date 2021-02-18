Augusta Symphony launches mindfulness initiative

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Symphony is blending its music with ways to help you de-stress.Started by Community Chords Music Therapy, it’s called “Tuning In.”

The free program combines mindfulness practices with live music experiences.

Once you join you select musicians for a series of five 90-minute sessions that focus on tuning in to self-care and to managing stress.

“Mindfulness practices can seem a little inaccessible maybe to some people, so we’re hoping that having music that supports and expands the mindfulness practice, that participants can take that music home with them to remind them and guide them through mindfulness practice at home.” said Veronica Andreassen-Barker, Music Therapist.

To learn more about the program click here