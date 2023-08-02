AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Augusta Sports Council released a preseason watch list of 50 candidates for the for the 2023 Ray Guy Award.

The 50 candidates on the list represent many different types of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) punters and include some of the 2022 Ray Guy Award Semifinalists, the top ten NCAA Punters from 2022, the 2022 All-Conference teams, the 2022 All-American Teams, the 2023 pre-season All-Conference Teams and eligible punters on the 2022 watchlist.

The number of eligible candidates for this season will grow when the award opens nominations on August 3, and the complete list of candidates will be released on November 6th. The full list is outlined below, and it includes notable names such as South Carolina’s returning All-American punter Kai Kroeger, Georgia’s resident Australian Brett Thorson, and many others.

The winner will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards airing on ESPN in December 2023.

2023 Preseason Watchlist

Aaron Rodriguez, New Mexico

Alex Mastromanno, Florida State

Austin McNamara, Texas Tech

Ben Kiernan, University of North Carolina

Brett Thorson, Georgia

Brian Buschini, Nebraska

Clayton Stewart, Wyoming

Colton Spangler, Maryland

Daniel Sparks, Virginia

Daton Montiel, FIU

Dom Dzioban, Miami (OH)

Eddie Czaplicki, USC

Ethan Duane, Old Dominion

Ivan Mora, Wake Forest

Jack Ansell, Purdue

Jack Browning, San Diego State

James Evans, Indiana

Jay Bramblett, LSU

Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida

Jesse Mirco, Ohio State

Jordy Sandy, TCU

Joshua Sloan, UTEP

Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

Kyle Ostendorp , Arizona

Lachlan Wilson, Cal

Laine Wilkins, Houston

Lucas Borrow, Ball State

Lucas Dean, UTSA

Luke Elzinga, Oklahoma

Mark Vassett, Colorado

Mason Fletcher, Cincinnati

Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt

Max Von Marburg, Syracuse

Mitchell Tomasek, Eastern Michigan

Nick Haberer, Washington State

Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

Oliver Straw, West Virginia

Oscar Chapman, Auburn

Peter Moore, Virginia Tech

Porter Wilson, Duke

Riley Riethman, Navy

Ryan Bujcevski, SMU

Ryan Hanson, James Madison

Ryan Rehkow, BYU

Ryan Sanborn, Texas

Seamus O’Kelly, Texas State

Stephen Kotsanlee, Utah State

Tory Taylor, Iowa

Tyler Perkins, Iowa State

HISTORY OF THE RAY GUY AWARD:

The Augusta Sports Council created the Ray Guy Award in 2000 to honor Thomson, Ga., native and College and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Ray Guy. Among the statistics used to identity the winner is net punting average, number of times punt is downed or kicked out of bounds inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average returned yardage and percentage of punt not returned with particular emphasis placed on net punting average. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team’s success.