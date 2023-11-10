AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Rowing Club will host their biggest event of the year, the ‘Head of the South’ Regatta, on Saturday, November 11th. The event will take place along the Savannah River and will feature over 1,000 rowers competing on over 40 teams. The annual event is a 5k head race that begins at Hammond’s Ferry and ends at the Augusta Rowing Club Boathouse.

The planning of this event has not come without its problems and Augusta Rowing Club President Kirsten Aylward shared how the club is overcoming obstacles. “We have been working closely with the city to bring in tents, since our second floor cannot be used as headquarters,” says Aylward, “and the city has helped us hook up to hydrants since we do not have our own source of water.”

There has been some controversy surrounding the club as misinformation spread about Augusta Rowing’s relationship with the city. “The thing that I want people to know is that we have been communicating with the city the whole time,” says Aylward, “we talk if not every week, then every other week with different city officials so we I think communicate very well with them.”

Despite all the misinformation swirling around, Club President Kirsten Aylward and many members of the club have voiced their excitement for this weekend’s regatta. There are many great vantage points to watch the race including Hammond’s Ferry and the 5th Street Bridge. You can also stop by the boathouse to meet the club and enjoy food from vendors while watching the race.

For more information check out regattacentral.com

*Video Credit to WJBF and Milledge Austin