Augusta-Richmond County libraries reopen for curbside pick-up

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The aisles of Augusta-Richmond County’s public libraries remain empty. Chairs are still stacked on tables. But, library employees are busy filling requests. Libraries reopened for curbside pick-up Monday after being closed for nearly two weeks. All six of the county’s branches briefly shut down service due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the community.

“The pandemic has overwhelmed the Augusta community and our library community,” Leah Holloway, the Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System’s Public Relations Assistant, said. “We’re taking whatever steps we can to keep our patrons and staff safe.”

Patrons are not allowed inside. However, they are invited to check out books through curbside pick-up — a hopeful sign for those who have been waiting weeks for new books.

“We heard from people last week who are eager to get back. We just ask that everyone be patient.”

Holloway says it is unclear when patrons will be allowed inside Augusta-Richmond County libraries. Facilities will likely reopen with limited capacity.

How to use curbside pick-up

Anyone interested in checking out books from Augusta-Richmond County libraries can call their local branch or request a hold by logging into their PINES account. Library staff ask patrons to give them 24 to 72 hours to accommodate requests so they can ensure books are sanitized. Curbside pick-up is available Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.