Augusta Rescue Mission ensures no one is left out on Thanksgiving

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Many people will have turkey and dressing for Thanksgiving on their tables, but on the other side many who are less fortunate will not. Augusta Rescue Mission are on mission to serve others before they sit down and enjoy a hot plate.

“They always tell us I had no food, I had no one visiting me, you guys knocked on our doors and delivered to us,” says Chris Jones, Executive Director of Augusta Rescue Mission.

“It’s the duty of man to serve. On thanksgiving morning, I’d rather be no other place than here,” says Debra Cooper, Doctors Hospital Volunteer.

Feasting on turkey, dressing, yams, and so many other thanksgiving favorites gives people something to look forward to as the holidays come.

Many families and friends anticipate being with loved ones, but others who are less fortunate don’t give it a second thought.

“Many of us might have a family that we can eat Thanksgiving dinner with and spend time with friends and family during the season. There’s a lot of people in our community that don’t have that opportunity. They’re either shut-ins, maybe they’re elderly and disabled, and they don’t have the opportunity to get with family or they don’t have family. Many people are also homeless in this community,” says Jones.

That’s why volunteers of the Augusta Rescue Mission took the time out of their day with family to serve 500 meals to the homeless before volunteers express what they’re thankful for around the Thanksgiving table.

They also had a chance to give out blankets, bibles, and groceries.

“It’s just the thing to do. The right thing to do. And it’s just such a good feeling. And look at the atmosphere here. look all around, all the people. Everybody is just where they should be,” says Cooper.

“Our job here is to make sure the people of our community get hope, that they get encouragement, and that they realize that there’s somebody out there that cares for them. Wants to meet their needs and give them a little bit of hope during the season,” says Jones.

And an opportunity to have extended family when loved ones aren’t around.

“I’ve lost most of my family this past year, so this is just a way for me to get out and do things and celebrate with others,” says Michelle Trujillo, Doctors Hospital Volunteer.

Volunteers tell us seeing those who aren’t as fortunate, makes them take a step back to see what they take for granted.

“I’m very grateful for family, that’s such a big deal for me. And when you meet people in our community like today, who don’t have family who are alone, it really breaks your heart and makes you want to do something on their behalf and that’s why I do this,” says Jones.

Organizers tell us giving back is what the holidays are all about, and they are encouraging people who are able to give back, to serve others without a home.