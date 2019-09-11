Augusta remembers what happened on this day, 18 years ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- “To remember the 3,000 plus people that died. As we all look and see we have a lot of first responders here today.”

First responders who put their lives on the line working to save as many people as possible on that fateful day at the World Trade Center.

“Him and some other officers the got a bus and took it over there to World Trade Center and they worked their way into the basement and were going to start working their way up and then the first tower collapsed.”

A vivid memory that replays over and over in the minds of those who witnessed it– in person or on T-V.

“Do you remember where you were at and what you were doing on 9/11/ 2001?

“I was not born, I was born in 2003 but of course my parents have given me very explicit memories of what they were doing,” says Zanaiah Billups who performed the National Anthem.

The series of events that unfolded that day has an impact that will follow us for the rest of time.

“So the stuff that the firefighters breathed in on 9/11, were still seeing the health effects,” says Augusta Fire Chief, Chris James.

The attack of the twin towers and heroic efforts of our First responders birth a new way for us to protect them and show gratitude for what they do.

“If a firefighter gets cancer, each city has to pay for insurance to assist the firefighter to help pay bills to help them be compensated for the job their doing.

The towers are gone but never forgotten as we remember those who selfishly gave up the opportunity to see past 10 a-m that day.

“They were running towards danger while everyone else was running away from danger and they did it so that others can live,” says Chief Deputy, Patrick Clayton.