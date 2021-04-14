Augusta Regional Airport to receive $2.6 million in federal funding

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Senator Raphael Warnock announcing over $2 million in funding to Augusta Regional Airport in grants from the US Department of Transportation.

In a statement Warnock said, ” As Georgians begin to resume air travel, I want to ensure travel remains safe and efficient while we continue recovering from this pandemic.”

The funding is broken up into two grants

The first focuses on keeping the airport safe with cleaning and sanitation to cut down on the spread of covid-19.

The second grant is for amenities like airport car rentals, parking and restaurants which have also been hit hard by the pandemic.

In a statement, Augusta regional executive director Herbert Judon said, “We are extremely grateful for the federal support for our ongoing operations and airport concessionaires. The pandemic has been particularly hard on airports and the travel industry. As air travel continues to return,

this funding will help the Augusta Regional Airport provide safe and efficient services for our patrons.”

Some travelers say the funding will help them feel safer in the airport

” I’m coming back from Dallas and the same measures are still in place so I feel comfortable and safe,” Juan Carlos Reynoso said.