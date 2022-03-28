AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – If you’re traveling through Augusta Regional Airport the week of the Masters, you’ll be treated to some local entertainment.

The AGS Art Committee has selected several, still and performance, artists to highlight this spring.

The AGS Art Committee wants to highlight the local art community, and artists will be given a chance to perform in front of the thousands of people traveling through the airport.

Two 2D artists will have their works hung in the gate area of the commercial terminal, while 3D artwork will be displayed in the airports private, general aviation, terminal.

The airport will also feature musicians from across the region.

These artists will perform in the gate area for those awaiting their departing flight during various times throughout the day.

“The Airport is pleased to provide the venue to highlight many of our local artists and performers” said Herbert L. Judon Jr., Airport Executive Director. “Their works will undoubtedly provide entertainment, enjoyment, and cement a memorable experience for visitors transiting through the Airport. We are truly blessed to have such artistic talent in the Greater Augusta Area.”

Entertainment in Augusta Regional Airport will be between April 4th, and April 11th.