Augusta radio team wins CMA award

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — For days, the Kicks 99 Wakeup Krew waited for a call telling them if they won a CMA award. They and four other stations were nominated for CMA Station of the Year in the Small Category. On October 27, the phone finally rang, and they were live on-air. Country music star Luke Combs announced they won the award, reassuring them that their hard work paid off.

“It’s just mind blowing,” Bryan ‘Dub’ Axelson, the show’s co-host, said.

For years, Augusta has woken up to Sean Cash, Jenny Bender and Bryan ‘Dub’ Axelson, who start each morning with the latest hits in country music. For them, it’s not just about music.

“I think why it [country music] resonates so well is because there’s an underlying theme of friends, family and community,” Bender said. “That ties everyone together.”

So, what ties the Kicks Krew together? They say their fans do.

“We don’t have jobs if its not for them,” Cash says. “We don’t win awards like this if people don’t turn on the radio in the morning.”

Not only do they host the show, they’re active members of the CSRA, hosting concerts for local charities and granting wishes to people in need during the holidays.

“The least we can do is help because they help us everyday,” Cash said.

With a CMA win under their belts, what’s next?

“I think our goal is to keep coming in here and doing a great show,” Cash says,